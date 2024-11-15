Students at Webster Montessori School craft over 40 miniature floats for Thanksgiving parade

Miniature Macy's Day Parade held at Montessori school

WEBSTER, N.Y. — The Webster Montessori School hosted a delightful event Friday morning with their own version of a Macy’s Day Parade.

The school gymnasium transformed into a festive space featuring over 40 miniature floats, all handcrafted by students. The parade also included hand-decorated costumes and other Thanksgiving-themed festivities, bringing joy and creativity to the community.

“We’re trying to think of a way around the holidays to promote creativity and some family crafting and have a light-hearted and just fun event, and who doesn’t love the Macy’s Day Parade? So we figured, how could we scale it down, and make it so our whole WMS community could enjoy,” said Jennifer Thornquest, director of advancement and community relations.

In addition to the parade, the Webster Montessori School recently completed a significant expansion. The new additions include a classroom, library, lounge areas, and interactive learning spaces.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.