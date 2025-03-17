Students in ‘GLOW’ region explore careers in healthcare

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — More than 650 students from 31 school districts in the Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming (GLOW) region gained hands-on experience in healthcare careers at the “GLOW With Your Hands,” event Monday.

Students participated in CPR training, discussed healthcare administration, and attended 45-minute workshops in various fields such as dentistry, EMS, nursing, surgery, research science, and pharmacy at this event held at Genesee Community College.

Justin Bayliss from Wyoming County Community Healthcare System emphasized the importance of providing local opportunities so they don’t have to go far from home for a career.

“IF they’re interested in a healthcare career, our health system is very small but there are opportunities located in Wyoming County,” Bayliss said.

Angela Grouse, Director of Education to Employment at the LivCo area chamber, highlighted the benefits of local employment.

“The quality of life here is tremendous, the employment opportunities are excellent and you don’t have to go to a big city to work,” Grouse said. “You can travel to a big city to visit, but there is a tremendous amount to be said for staying in your local community.”

The GLOW initiative aims to address industry needs in rural communities by connecting students with careers in agriculture, manufacturing, food processing, and skilled trades, ensuring that students can find fulfilling careers close to home.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.