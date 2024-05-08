Students join RPD members for National Bike to School Day

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wednesday is National Bike to School Day. Students and families from the Francis Parker School No. 23 joined members of the Rochester Police Department for a fun bike ride.

The ride started at 7:15 a.m. at both Cobbs Hill Park and the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Everyone got to enjoy the beautiful weather and relax with some donuts and hot chocolate at the end of the ride. Schools in 49 states participated in National Bike to School Day.