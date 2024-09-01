Students stock up on books, backpacks, and more at free back-to-school event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students were able to stock up on books, backpacks and much more at a free back-to-school event Sunday at the International Plaza. The event also offered free haircuts for students ages five to 15 years old.

Event organizers say it’s a way for local organizations to provide families and kids with the supplies they need to be settled and ready for the school year.

“This is an important event for us, because it is us giving back to the community and many of the nonprofits that are in the community are the ones donating the supplies to people in the community. So it really is the organizations that are here giving more back to the community they love,” said Jason Barber, site manager at International Plaza.

Some of the organizations that donated supplies for Sunday’s event include the Public Library, Ibero, Father Tracey, American Action League and Pencils and Papers.

