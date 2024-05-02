Students will be honored at final Do the Right Thing award ceremony of the school year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A dozen local students will receive the Do the Right Thing award from the Rochester Police Department on Thursday.

RPD gives out the award three times a year to celebrate students’ brave action, generosity, and good deeds. This will be the final ceremony of the school year.

To learn about the students and the good deed they're being honored for, tune into the News10NBC TODAY, from 4:30 a.m. through 7 a.m., starting on Monday.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see past recipients here.