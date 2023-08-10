Sunflower Spectacular and corn maze opens Thursday at Wickham Farms

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Wickham Farms in Penfield will open its Sunflower Spectacular and its corn maze honoring the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The maze is designed in the shape of iconic toys such as a rubber duck, a magic 8-ball, and an Etch a Sketch. It celebrates the 25th year anniversary of the hall of fame at The Strong National Museum of Play. The farm will also showcase its Barbie Pink Tractor.

The farm’s Sunflower Spectacular runs every day from Aug. 10 through Sept. 4 except on Wednesdays. It features 30 sunflower varieties of all different shapes and sizes and opportunities to make a bouquet. The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can get tickets to the farm here. Wickham Farms is at 1315 Sweets Corners Rd.