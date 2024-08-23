SUNY Brockport sees enrollment rise despite decline at many colleges and universities

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — It’s move-in day for SUNY Brockport students. The university is welcoming nearly 2,500 new students, surpassing last year’s numbers which were the largest in 50 years. This comes at a time when many colleges and universities have seen a decline in enrollment.

One transfer student told News10NBC he chose higher education because he wants to become a police officer. He likes going to class because it gives him a chance to bounce ideas off of like-minded individuals.

“More of the discussion based classes, I figured out that those classes, those really allow you to give your opinion. And, yeah, sometimes it can come out to arguments, but it’s productive. It’s not done in a malicious way,” the student said.

President Heidi Macpherson says the uptick in enrollment is likely a result of scholarship opportunities, growing programs and mental health support.

“We also have lots of ways in which we can have social events for students, so they can learn how to be in community with each other, our living-learning communities also have a great opportunity for education in the places they actually live,” Macpherson said.

