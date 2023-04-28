SUNY Brockport will hold “Stomp Out Hunger” on Friday

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The State University of New York at Brockport is raising awareness about students who face food insecurity through the “Stomp Out Hunger” event on Friday, April 28.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Campus Mall near the Seymour Union. It will feature Foodlink’s Curbside Market to provide affordable access to healthy, fresh foods. At Friday’s event, visitors can learn about resources to combat food and housing insecurity.

According to a recent survey, 40% of SUNY students reported that they have been hungry and couldn’t afford food. In addition, 33% of SUNY students reported that they have been unable to study or focus because they couldn’t afford food. Brockport is accepting donations for its fund to provide on-campus meals to students in need.