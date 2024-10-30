Survey shows only 15% feel safe on Monroe Ave.; community looks for solutions to revitalize business district

Community discusses solutions for revitalizing Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of people came out Tuesday to hear the results of a community survey about the biggest problems facing Monroe Avenue in Rochester and to share solutions.

Roughly 1,000 people took the survey, and only 15% say Monroe Avenue is safe. Over 68% agree that Monroe Avenue is ready to support new local businesses, but they would like to see public safety improved.

“I took the survey because Monroe Avenue is not as safe as it used to be. I got my leg broken by criminals just last year,” said Lisa Jacques, owner of Park Avenue Pets.

Jacques shared her feedback on possible solutions to the crime.

“Revitalizing Monroe Avenue pretty much begins and ends with having the Monroe Theatre occupied with a business where people go in and out all day long and it is a vital part of the avenue, instead of a boarded-up derelict hole in the avenue with junkies and homeless and drug dealers,” she said.

Others are calling on people to sign a letter asking state lawmakers for public safety measures to help get repeat offenders off the streets.

“If we get at least 30,000 signatures I promise you the gun violence will change the safety of our streets will change,” one person said.

Ian White took the survey and says he’s fighting for a safer Monroe Avenue and is advocating for resources for those in need.

“My partner, she doesn’t like to walk at night with our dog — which I totally empathize with. This stuff just make me sad more than anything,” White said.

Roughly 100 people were at the Monroe Revitalization Coalition meeting, including neighbors, business owners, clergy, police and City Council members. They came together to celebrate the positive results from the survey, but also look to improve the negatives like a lack of public safety.

The coalition will hold its next meeting, a brainstorming session, on Dec. 2. The coalition also plans to apply for grants to bring more money into the neighborhood.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.