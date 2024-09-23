Suspect arrested in murder on Bartlett Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been arrested in connection to a murder on Bartlett Street.

Police explain 52-year-old Kevin Henry was stabbed in his house and ran outside. Officers found him in the street when they got to the scene, at around 10 p.m. on August 31. Henry died in the hospital from his injuries.

Investigators have identified 26-year-old James Frederick as the suspect, and say the stabbing happened after an argument. The two men knew each other.

Police explain they arrested Frederick in Stowe, Vermont and that he fled Rochester after the stabbing. Rochester Police issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder, and Frederick remains in custody in Vermont. He will be brought back to Rochester for his arraignment. It could take several weeks to get him back to Rochester.

RPD says the Stowe Police Department helped them arrest Frederick.