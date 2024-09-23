Suspect in Irondequoit quadruple murder is victim’s cousin, police hunting for him in Puerto Rico

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A second man suspected in the quadruple murder of an Irondequoit family is still on the loose. Police believe Louis Francisco Soriano has family ties in Rochester, but has already fled to Puerto Rico.

Police say he is the brother of Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano, a 34-year-old man originally from the Dominican Republic who has already been charged with four counts of murder. Police explain Julio traveled to Puerto Rico illegally, where he used fraudulent identification to get in to the United States.

The suspects are cousins of the father who was killed, Faime Ubaldo.

On Knapp Avenue, a memorial is growing for the family of four. Police Chief Scott Peters remains tight-lipped on the investigation. He says U.S. Marshalls have centered their search in Puerto Rico.

Peters said he cannot comment on a possible motive. But tells News10NBC officers landed on the two suspects by obtaining security cam footage and talking to family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at 585-336-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300. Callers can remain anonymous.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*