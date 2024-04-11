Suspects rob man on North Clinton Avenue, no arrests made

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a robbery Thursday afternoon.

They say it happened at 1:15 on North Clinton Avenue between Morrill and Kohlman streets when two suspects walked up to a man and started a fight. Police say the suspects took the man’s bag with cash inside and fled the scene.

When police got to the scene, they found the 32-year-old Farmington man with injuries on his face. He was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrested have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.