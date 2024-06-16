SUV rolls over, hits 2 other cars in crash on South Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to a rollover crash Sunday morning.

They say officers went to the scene around 8 a.m. and found a white Dodge Durango on its drivers side on South Avenue. The passengers were already out of the Durango when officers got there.

Through investigating, officials say the Durango was driving south on South Avenue near manor Parkway when it hit a parked car and rolled over. That crash caused the parked car to hit another parked car.

A 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man from Niagara Falls were in the Durango, and the woman was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The man is the car wasn’t hurt.

Officers are still investigating was initially caused the crash.