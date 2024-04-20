Syracuse officer killed in line of duty laid to rest Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A police officer killed in a shootout in Syracuse will be laid to rest Saturday morning.

Officer Michael Jensen was killed alongside Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Michael Hoosock last Sunday April 14, after tracking a vehicle to a home in the Town of Salina.

Around 7 p.m. Syracuse Police tried to stop the vehicle but it sped off, so police used license plate numbers to track it to a house on Darien Drive. Syracuse Police says when officers went to the house, 33-year-old Christopher Murphy shot at the officer, hitting Officer Jensen and Lt. Hoosock — who later died at the hospital.

Police explain the suspect was also killed.

On Saturday, April 20, community members, law enforcement, and state officials will lay Officer Jensen to rest. Those funeral services begin at 11 a.m. at Catholic Church of St. John the Baptist on Dominick Street in Rome, New York.

According to our Syracuse NBC affiliate, funeral services for Lt. Hoosock will be on Monday at the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds.