Take a look inside of East Rochester’s new emergency vet clinic

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new emergency veterinary clinic has opened in East Rochester, providing much-needed services after the previous facility closed 18 months ago.

The 12,000-square-foot clinic can accommodate about 50 cats and dogs, offering twice as many exam rooms and surgery bays. The facility also features a dedicated area for X-Rays, ultrasounds, a lab, and pharmacy needs.

The clinic was busy before it even opened it’s doors.

“On Friday, we were actually we had our first patient before we were open,” said Bruce Ingersoll, medical director of Rochester Emergency Veterinary Services. “They just kind of came banging at our doors at five and 5:00 when we weren’t even open yet.”

The building and equipment cost $1.5 million, and the facility employs a staff of 70, including eight on-site veterinarians. Ingersoll is most excited about new state-of-the-art equipment.

“This is our oxygen unit. So this is able to house four patients in respiratory distress. This has been a game changer for us to provide emergency help to those respiratory cases.”

The clinic says overnight hours are the most active. The center currently sees about 20 patients each night.

The facility is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and 24 hours on weekends. Construction is ongoing, but the clinic aims to operate fully 24/7 in the coming weeks.

Emergency services at the old location on University Avenue have ceased, but the Animal Hospital of Rochester will continue general practice.

