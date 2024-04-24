Tanker truck and minivan crash in Town of Seneca

SENECA, N.Y. — Three people were hurt in a crash between a minivan and an agricultural tanker truck in Ontario County on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at an intersection in the Town of Seneca. The minivan was traveling on County Route 5 and the tanker truck was traveling on Lake To Lake Road when they collided at the intersection.

Both people inside the minivan, a 58-year-old man and 57-year-old woman, were taken to Strong Hospital. The woman had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The man’s injuries were minor.

The driver of the tanker truck, 55, was taken to Geneva General to treat minor injuries.