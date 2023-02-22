Taste of New York 10th anniversary celebration kicks off

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 10th anniversary celebration of Taste New York kicks off on Wednesday. It’s the official eat-local, drink-local program of New York State.

Over the last decade, the Taste New York program has highlighted the quality, diversity, and economic impact of food and beverages that are grown, produced, or processed in New York State.

These last ten years, the program has created new opportunities for producers, expanded retail locations, and forged partnerships statewide.

The Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva is celebrating the Taste New York through an event on Wednesday starting at noon.