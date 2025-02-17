‘Teddy Bear Toss’ returns to Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans have announced the return of the “Teddy Bear Toss” to Blue Cross Arena.

On Saturday, February 22, the Amerks encourage fans to bring new teddy bears and other stuffed animals to toss onto the ice after the Amerks score their first goal of the game, as they take on the Toronto Marlies at 5:05p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

The items will be collected and donated to the Pirate Toy Fund, which is the only nonprofit organization in the country that supplies new toys year-round to agencies that bring aid and comfort to thousands of kids in need in the Greater Rochester region.

The Pirate Toy Fund has distributed over 500,000 toys since its start in 1995.

“We are so excited about the Teddy Bear Toss,” said Pirate Toy Fund Executive Director Otto Harnischfeger. “These stuffed animals will go a long way in helping a child cope with family or medical issues. The Amerks do so much for the Rochester community and we are so grateful to be the beneficiary of the night.”

In part of the partnership with the Pirate Toy Fund, the first 1,000 kids in attendance get a pirate hat.

