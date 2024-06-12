Teen accused of firing shots into car and carrying stolen gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 17-year-old is facing multiple charges after Rochester Police say he fired shots into an occupied car and was carrying a stolen gun.

RPD was searching for the teen because he allegedly stopped reporting to parole. Around 4 p.m., officers along with New York State Police and others spotted him walking on Melville Street and took him into custody. Officers say he had a loaded handgun in his pocket that was reported stolen from a car a day earlier.

The 17-year-old is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, and absconding parole. He is accused of firing shots into a car on Chili Avenue back on May 28.

He is being held at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center.