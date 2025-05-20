Teen arrested with gun charges after armed robberies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to two separate robberies in Rochester. The first happened on Malling Drive Monday night. The second happened on Lexington Avenue shortly after.

Officers initially responded to Lexington Avenue around 11 p.m. after a report from the victim.

The victim told police he was riding a bicycle on Lexington Avenue when a red car pulled up next to him and pointed what appeared to be a handgun. Police say the victim gave up personal property before the car left the scene.

Officers got to the scene and stopped the car near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Finch Street. Officers say they saw what appeared to be a revolver in the driver’s side door.

That revolver was found to be a replica firearm.

When the officers pulled the suspect over, they got a 911 call from Malling Drive, in Clinton Section, reporting another gunpoint robbery.

The suspect officers pulled over, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested and charged with both robberies. He was officially charged with robbery in the second degree, attempted robbery in the second degree, criminal use of a firearm in the second degree and petit larceny.