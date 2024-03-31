Teen faces charges after crashing stolen vehicle on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy from Rochester faces charges after crashing a stolen vehicle on Dewey Avenue on Saturday.

Rochester Police, New York State Police and Monroe County Probation responded to Dewey Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The driver fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody thanks to the assistance of the NYSP helicopter, according to Rochester police. There were no injuries in the crash.

The vehicle, a Kia Sportage stolen from Greece, was recovered. The 15-year-old driver was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was remanded and is expected to be arraigned on Monday.