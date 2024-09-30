‘Thanks for the memories’: Amerks captain Michael Mersch announces retirement

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s official, Rochester Amerks captain Michael Mersch has announced he is retiring from hockey.

Michael Mersch, 31, spent the last four years in the 585, playing 220 games and tallying 138 points for the Amerks. While playing in Rochester, Michael and his wife welcomed two kids, made the playoffs three times and went to the AHL semifinals in 2023.

Mersch wrote in a statement released by the Amerks:

“Through the good times and the bad, I came out of this game with more relationships than I can count. I thank each and every one I crossed paths with for helping me play as long as I did. Thanks for the memories and let’s go Amerks.”

Mersch’s best season in Rochester came in the 2021-2022 campaign when he played in 65 games, producing a career-high 26 goals and matched his career best in assists with 28.

Mersch spent 11 years in the AHL, winning a Calder Cup with the Manchester Monarchs in 2015.

The Amerks will have players arrive on Wednesday for the upcoming season.