The Arc of Monroe brings the spirit of the Olympics to seniors with disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Olympics might be all the way in Paris, but one group is bringing the international competition right here at home. The Arc of Monroe’s daytime program for seniors with disabilities kicked off its own Summer Olympics Friday morning.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins went out to the opening ceremonies.

In front of the classic Olympics symbol, hula hoops, a parade of nations took place. But with only about 90 people in the Ballantyne Day Program, organizers settled for seven nations, one for each classroom.

Among the countries represented were France, the United States, and Jamaica. Donning decorated shirts for each of their countries, staff helped move everyone outside for opening ceremonies. The Olympians got to learn a fun fact and hear a song that represents each of the nations.

“Everybody’s doing their part. Everybody’s doing their part, and coming together,” a participant said. When asked how that made them feel, they responded, “Good.”

Over the next four days, classrooms will be facing off in all kinds of games. The sports of choice are field hockey, volleyball, and relay races.

“I’m kind of good at field hockey, not the other ones, but I’m kind of good at field hockey,” one participant shared.

The Arc’s Ballantyne program is designed for aging adults with disabilities. Director Sheryl Hyland says bringing in current events is just one way to keep things fun.

“It’s important to stay active and keep your mind alert. It’s good to have a purpose and do things during the day instead of just sitting around. That’s good for not just people with disabilities, but all of us. We all have that common need,” Hyland said.

When asked if there was anything else they wanted to say about the day, one participant enthusiastically responded, “I wanna say what kind of food I like. I love pizza!” Another chimed in, “Me too. Yes, I do.”

The closing ceremonies will be on Wednesday, a bit ahead of the Paris Olympics closing day which is on August 11.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.