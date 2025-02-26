The Arc of Monroe opens two new accessible homes in Greece for people with developmental disabilities

GREECE, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe has taken a significant step towards enhancing the lives of people with intellectual developmental disabilities by opening two new fully accessible homes in Greece.

A dedication ceremony took place Wednesday to celebrate these new single-story homes. Each is designed to provide a higher quality of life and greater independence for the 14 individuals supported by the Arc.

The homes focus on mobility with features such as low countertops and roll-in showers, allowing residents to be as independent as possible.

The project was supported by a $1.3 million fundraising campaign, “Aging With Grace, Aging in Place,” which is led by the Arc Foundation of Monroe.

“These homes will make a profound difference in the lives of the people and families we support and will help us to continue to cultivate an inclusive community right here in Rochester,” said Tracy Crosby, executive director of The Arc Foundation of Monroe.

Tracy Petrichick, president and CEO of Arc of Monroe said this project is all about “creating forever homes,” that allow residents to age in place as their personal needs change.

