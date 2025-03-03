The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester hosts Hope Rising Gala Saturday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester hosted its signature fundraising event on Saturday night.

The Hope Rising Gala kicked off at 7:45 p.m. at Arbor at the Port.

There was a dinner, drinks, a silent auction, and a live auction. Our own Nikki Rudd emceed this year’s event.

All proceeds benefitted intervention services and prevention education for children and teens in the Rochester area. This was the nonprofit’s 20th year holding the fundraiser.