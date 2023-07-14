The Little Theatre gets new executive director

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The historic Little Theatre on East Avenue is getting a new leader. Ayette Jordan, the former director of development and community engagement at The Hochstein School, will become the theater’s new executive director.

Jordan will focus on fundraising and development through her new role at the theatre that opened in 1929. She becomes the director on August 7.

“The Little is quintessential Rochester,” Jordan said. “I am thrilled to be joining such an iconic institution and wonderful team.”

Jordan was also the director of development for Garth Fagan Dance. She has fundraised for organizations across the community for 15 years, in addition to working at higher education institutions including the University of Rochester, Syracuse University, and Bank Street College in New York City.

The non-profit Little Theatre screens more than 150 American independent, international, and classic films each year. It also provides filmmakers, local musicians, and fine artists a space to share their visions with a diverse audience.

Ayette Jordan (Provided)