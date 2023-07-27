The Seven Wonders will perform at Party in the Park Aug. 3 despite car crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester-based band The Seven Wonders is set to perform at Party in the Park on Thursday, Aug. 3 despite some bands members getting injured in a car crash.

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band posted on its Facebook on Thursday, saying the decision to resume shows wasn’t easy. The post says performing is the best way they can support injured lead singer Kathryn Eberts.

New York State Police say three of the four band members were injured when their van went off the road in Farmington the afternoon of July 20. The band was traveling to a show at in Syracuse when their van entered the center median, struck a tree, and overturned.

Eberts, 40, was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center as a precaution for a possible spinal injury. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening. She plays the role of legendary vocalist Christine McVie within the band.

An ambulance took the other two members — Matthew Stephens, 43, who plays banjo and guitar and Matthew Ramerman, 42, who plays drums — to Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

Thursday’s post says the band will raise funds for Eberts’ recovery through their shows. Here is the full post:

After much consideration, The Seven Wonders have decided to continue to perform despite the recent accident. This is not an easy decision, but we feel the best way we can support Katy is to be strong for her. We will be raising funds for her recovery at upcoming shows and we appreciate any support you can give.

While we await Katy’s recovery and return to the band, Mel Muscarella will be covering the upcoming shows. We will also have the fantastic Rob Smith joining us for Party in the Park on August 3rd as Matt Stephens continues to heal. We appreciate the outpouring of support for Katy and look forward to the day she can join us onstage again.

The doors open at 6 p.m. for Party in the Park and The Seven Wonders will take the stage at Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8:30 p.m. You can get tickets here.

The Seven Wonders closed out the Party in the Park series in 2022.