The Strong is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a new exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play is celebrating the 50th year anniversary of hip-hop with a new exhibit that opens Friday.

The exhibit explores the hip-hop’s influence on culture, creativity, and play. Guests can see hip-hop artifacts in The Strong’s collection including turntables that DJs used to spin beats in the 1970s. The Strong will also display rapping Mickey Mouse dolls and DJ Barbie Mini Boomboxes.

A local hip-hop group, Miracles Dance Center, will perform at the exhibit on Friday. The exhibit on the second floor opens at 1 p.m.