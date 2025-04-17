‘They are tearing families apart’: Avelo Airlines faces backlash for deportation flights

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A protest took place at Rochester’s airport against Avelo Airlines on Thursday. The demonstration was in response to Avelo’s recent contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to conduct deportation flights for immigrants.

Protesters urged Avelo to terminate its contract with DHS and encouraged travelers to avoid flying with the airline.

“Avelo airlines likes to advertise that it will seat families together on flights, but in reality, they are helping to facilitate breaking up families. They are tearing families apart,” said Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart.

Protesters also called on Monroe County to reconsider its business dealings with Avelo Airlines.

In response to a request for comment, Avelo Airlines told News10NBC:

“While we recognize the right of individuals to peacefully assemble, Avelo’s main priority will continue to be maintaining the safety and timeliness of our operation.”

Avelo’s decision to conduct deportation flights as a commercial airline is unusual. Typically, migrants are flown back to their home countries on planes chartered by ICE Air Operations. These planes are usually operated by companies that don’t sell tickets commercially, such as Global Crossing Airlines, also known as Global-X.

