‘This is a crisis moment’: United Way CEO Jamie Saunders on funding shortfall for non-profits

Nonprofits facing United Way funding cuts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Non-profits that rely on funding from the United Way are facing a crisis, as there’s not enough money to go around. Many organizations that received multi-year funding in the past are now getting cut off.

“The hits just keep coming,” said Jamie Saunders, President and CEO of the United Way of Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes. “Simply put – this hurts.”

Saunders said the United Way received 279 applications from non-profits totaling $35 million. The United Way approved 97 applications for $6 million. Donations are down, a lingering effect of the pandemic.

“This is a crisis moment for our non-profits and our non-profit leaders who do so much,” Saunders said.

One of the non-profits that didn’t get approved is Foodlink. Foodlink says this couldn’t happen at a worse time as visits to food pantries are up 35%. One of them is Dimitri House on Union Street.

Laurie Prizel, Executive Director of Dimitri House, told News10NBC’s Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean that she’s never seen so many families show up for food in the nine years she’s been there.

“And we’ve seen the largest increase I’ve ever been in the nine years I’ve been here with food demand right now,” Prizel said.

Prizel says if Foodlink has less funding, it has fewer options to buy, which might cost them more.

Berkeley Brean: “And then that trickles down to you.”

Laurie Prizel: “To us.”

Berkeley Brean: “Are you concerned that there will be more children that go hungry in our community?”

Jamie Saunders: “Not because of this. But in general – absolutely.”

Saunders says food insecurity is real but Foodlink is strong.

“When you look at their multi-year grant, to be specific of Foodlink and what we anticipate for donor designation, I do believe they will be supported more through the United Way,” Saunders said.

To plug the gaps, the United Way has $2 million to divvy up among its long-time partners who got shut out. They’re meeting with them after Labor Day.

The average donation to the United Way is $2 per day.

