THIS WEEKEND: City Clean Sweep and free jazz and dance workshop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here's your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area.

City Clean Sweep (Saturday)

The Clean Sweep, an annual event to encourage volunteers to work alongside city crews to clean up litter and beatify neighborhoods, takes place on Saturday.

Volunteers will meet at Innovative Field at 8 a.m. and get a free breakfast and t-shirt. At 9 a.m., transportation services will take people to their volunteer location. Volunteers will be taken back to the ballpark at noon and get a free ticket to the Red Wings game, a hot dog, and a soda.

You can sign up to volunteer and learn what to expect here. Volunteers can park at the Oak Street lot. Work gloves, tools and bags are provided at each job site.

Free jazz and dance workshop (Saturday)

The Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance is holding a free jazz and dance workshop on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Baden Street Settlement Gymnasium on 13 Vienna Street.

The workshop will feature internationally-celebrated performing jazz artist Herb Smith and dancer Wynton Rice. It will be led by faculty from The Hochstein School. You can learn more here.