THIS WEEKEND: Great Outdoors Fest, Emo night, and community writing group

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Genesee Valley Great Outdoors Fest (Saturday and Sunday)

Genesee Country Village & Museum is holding a celebration of outdoor activities on July 28 and July 30.

Guests at the interactive museum at 1410 Flint Hill Rd in Mumford can enjoy hiking, hands-on crafts, compete in lumberjack challenges. Events run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can learn more about the events and get tickets here. Here’s a schedule:

Saturday:

Lumberjack Competition on the Great Meadow ( 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Axe Throwing activity $ (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Outdoor Yoga (11 a.m. behind Hyde House)

“We Ride Ahead: Rochester’s Obsession with Bicycling” Talk (2 p.m. in the Gallery)

Historical cooking demonstrations around the Village (all day)

Specialty vendor fair (all day)

Sunday:

Lumberjack Training Day on the Great Meadow ( 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Rock Climbing activity $ (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Seneca Park ZooMobile (11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Nature Center)

The Story of the Corn Husk Doll with Ronnie Reitter (1 p.m. on the Village Square Stage)

Historical cooking demonstrations around the Village (all day)

Specialty vendor fair (all day)

Emo Night at Montage Music Hall (Friday and Saturday)

Montage Music Hall is holding back-to-back nights celebrating emo music. UP ALL NIGHT with Jeremy Romance will perform on July 28 and The Zackstreet Boys will perform on July 29.

On Friday, doors open at 6 p.m. and tickets cost $20. On Saturday, doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $12. You can get tickets here for the show at 55 Chestnut St.

Community writing group (Saturday)

Writers and Books on 740 University Ave is holding a free writing community group every Saturday including this Saturday.

Writers of all genres can attend to share work, receive respectful feedback, try out new prompts, or use the time to work quietly in a group setting. The writing group runs from 1 to 2 p.m. Its for ages 18 and up. You can learn more here.

The writing group is led by author Jessica Pavia of Rochester, whose creative nonfiction work has appeared in Electric Literature, Longreads, Catapult!, Roxane Gay’s The Audacity, The Columbia Journal, and Breadcrumbs Magazine.