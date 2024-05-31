THIS WEEKEND: Greek Festival, Fairport Canal Days, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Rochester Greek Festival (Thursday through Sunday)

Greek hospitality and culture will be on display for four days. The Rochester Greek Festival began on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The festival at the parking lot of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on 962 East Avenue celebrates Greek food, music, dancing, and culture. Volunteers will serve traditional Greek dishes including gyro, souvlaki, spanakopita, lamb shanks, pastichio, and moussaka. There will also be Greek coffee, wine, and desserts including baklava.

“I just want people to take away the Greek culture, come with friends, share some moments, create some memories, or make some new friends among our community here. And just have it be a very open event,” said John Vangellow, co-chair of the Greek Festival.

People can also listen to live music from a traditional Greek band and watch groups of Greek dancers from kindergarteners to adults perform. There will also be tours of the church, shopping, and children’s activities at the festival.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Food lines closed at 9 p.m. every night. You can see music and dancing schedules, a menu, or sign up to volunteer here.

Fairport Canal Days (Friday through Sunday)

The 47th annual Fairport Canal Days is taking place along the Erie Canal in the village. It runs from Friday through Sunday.

The festival includes a juried arts show, vendors, and Canal Nights with live music. It also includes a Perinton Recreation KidZone in the Northeast public parking lot.

On Friday, there will be a Chicken BBQ from 4:30 to 9 p.m. There will also be a performance from the Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra at 5:30 p.m. and the Occasional Saints at 7 p.m.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, there will be a performance from the Cold Water Blues at 7 p.m. and a performance from Atlas at 9 p.m. On Sunday, there will be a duck race on the lift bridge. The grand prize is $1,000.

The festival is produced by the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association. You can learn more about the festival here.

Strong Museum Pride Month celebration (Saturday)

The Strong National Museum of Play is holding a celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month on Saturday. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. with a performance from the Flower City Pride Band in the Adams Atrium.

From there, the celebration will head to the Paychex Theatre at 11:30 a.m. for a Rock and Roll story time provided by Girls Rock Rochester. You can get tickets here. The celebration is included in admission