THIS WEEKEND: Imagine RIT and Flower City Challenge half marathon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Imagine RIT (Saturday)

Imagine RIT, the annual creativity and innovation festival across the Rochester Institute of Technology campus, returns on Saturday.

The free festival will feature over 400 exhibits from students across all different subjects including engineering, artificial intelligence, art, health, sustainability, gaming, photography, astronomy, and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year, there will be exhibits at RIT’s newest building, the SHED. There will also be a scavenger hunt for students for the first time. You can see a complete list of exhibits here.

Flower City Challenge 5K and half marathon (Sunday)

The annual Flower City Challenge 5K and half marathon takes place on Sunday. The races start and finish at Parcel 5 and are expected to draw over 2,000 runners.

The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K race begins at 7:40 a.m. There is also a kid’s half-mile race at Parcel 5 that starts at 10:30 a.m. Registration is now closed for the half marathon and 5K. You can see a course map here.

The Flower City Challenge has been held since 2010. This year’s half marathon course goes through the East Avenue area, the Genesee Riverway Trail, the University of Rochester, and the Susan B. Anthony House.