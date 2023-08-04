THIS WEEKEND: Park Ave Summer Stroll, Puerto Rican Festival, and Front Porch Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Park Ave Summer Stroll (Saturday and Sunday):

The Park Avenue Summer Stroll is on Saturday and Sunday. It features shopping, activities, and live music.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Some businesses participating include Café Sasso, Jines Restaurant, Oxford Gallery, and Public House. You can learn more here.

Puerto Rican Festival (Thursday through Saturday):

The Rochester Puerto Rican Festival at Innovative Field runs from Thursday to Saturday with cultural events, live music, and authentic food. You can get tickets for the festival here.

The Puerto Rican Festival is one of the longest-running cultural festivals in Monroe County and about 7,000 people attend each day.

On Saturday, the Puerto Rican Parade begins at the La Marketa located at 828 North Clinton Ave. The theme this year is “Festival De Barrio” which means the Festival of the Neighborhood. The parade will line up at 9 a.m., a ceremony will start at 10 a.m., and the parade begins at 11 a.m.

Jordan Health’s Front Porch Festival (Saturday):

Jordan Health’s Front Porch Festival is Saturday to give community members free health screenings and back-to-school physicals. The festival also features family fun, games, giveaways, and free food.

It runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Baden Park on 525 Upper Falls Blvd. You can learn more here. Jordan Health is a system of health centers in Rochester and Canandaigua.

Verona Street Animal Society’s Pups in the Park (Saturday):

Verona Street Animal Society is holding a free pet adoption event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pups in the Park will be held behind Brown Square Park at the corner of Brown Street and Verona Street. It gives people the chance to meet, play with, and hopefully adopt a new dog or cat. The adoption event comes as the shelter is beyond filled to the brim. The shelter says its putting dogs in crates in the hallway to make room. You can learn more here.