This Weekend: Pop Culture Convention, Mango Peach Beach, and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here's your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area.

Rochester Pop Culture Convention (Sunday)

The RochesterCon Pop Culture Convention is coming to the Hilton DoubleTree Hotel on Sunday. The convention is dedicated to celebrating fandom for comic books, animation, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and more.

The convention will feature over 100 vendors with merchandise inspired by games, movies, toys, television, anime, manga, and more. Guests at the convention include acclaimed comic book artists Bob Budiansky and Bart Sears, along with voice actors Alyson Rosenfeld and Linda Young.

You can get tickets here. General admission is $20 and kids under 11 are free.

Mango Peach Beach at the Genesee Brew House (Friday through Aug. 31)

The Genesee Brew House will celebrate summertime by transforming its beer garden into a Mango Peach Beach starting on Friday.

People can enjoy specialty beers at the garden including Mango Peach Kolsch and Ruby Red Kolsch. In addition, there will be a 7-foot-tall beach chair where people can take photos and other decor. A new food special menu will include mango and peach offerings. It’s inspired by last summer’s Brew House Bungalow.

There will be free live music at the Mango Peach Beach. The Mikey D Project will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday and Uncaged, a Zac Brown Band tribute, will perform from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The Mango Peach Beach will be open through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Flower City Days (Friday and Monday)

The final Flower City Days of the season is on Friday and on Memorial Day. Gardeners can buy a variety of vegetable and ornamental plants at the Rochester Public Market.

There will be annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, succulents, and gardening accessories from dozens of local nurseries. It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.