THIS WEEKEND: Roc Home and Garden Show and Maple Weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Roc Home and Garden Show (Saturday and Sunday)

The Roc Home and Garden is taking place on Saturday and Sunday with more than 200 exhibits on home designs and landscaping. It’s at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The show, presented by the Rochester Home Builders’ Association, aims to connect people with products or services to upgrade their homes. People can meet with industry experts and set up appointments for estimates. There will also be a wine tasting and family friendly activities at the event.

Tickets are $8 at the door and children 12 and under are free. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can see a list of exhibitors here.

Maple Weekend (Saturday and Sunday)

Kettle Ridge Farm in Victor is celebrating New York State Maple Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can come to the sugarhouse for demons on making maple syrup and enjoy a variety of maple dishes.

The farm will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. The menu includes pancakes, maple yogurt parfait, maple donuts, and maple whipped coffee. People can rent a igloo for up to six people. There will also be fire pits to sit around. The farm won’t take reservations for the fire pit and you must bring your own chair.

Noble Shepherd Craft Brewery will be at the farm selling KettleJuice, its maple grapefruit IPA collaboration and a new maple coffee stout. In addition, the shop at the farm will be full of products with sampling encouraged.