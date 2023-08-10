THIS WEEKEND: Rochester Airshow, Water Lantern Festival, and Black Culture Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Rochester International Air Show (Saturday and Sunday)

The Rochester International Air Show will take place Saturday and Sunday featuring the USAF Thunderbirds and other iconic planes. It’s at the Greater Rochester International Airport.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m. to the general public and close at 6 p.m. Flying begins at 10 a.m. and the Thunderbirds will be the final performance of the day.

Pittsford native Lt. Christian Toscano, a helicopter pilot for the United States Coast Guard, will be flying a rescue helicopter at the air show. The helicopter will be available for tours as a static display and will also be performing a search and rescue demonstration. Toscano, a 2014 graduate of Pittsford Sutherland High School, first became interested in the Coast Guard after attending the Rochester Airshow in 2009 and seeing the Coast Guard helicopter.

You can get tickets to the airshow here and learn more about the schedule here.

The Monroe County Department of Transportation will close Paul Road between Beahan and Scottsville roads in the town of Chili on Saturday and Sunday for the airshow. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days and there will be no posted detour.

Lt. Christian L. Toscano. (Photo provided by Vincent M. Toscano)

Water Lantern Festival (Saturday)

People will design lanterns on Saturday and use them to illuminate the pond at Charles E. Sexton Memorial Park in Webster.

Water Lantern Festival allows people to decorate lanterns with messages of messages of hope, love, happiness, healing, and peace. Gates open at 4 p.m. with food trucks, vendors, and live music. People will design lanterns at 6:30 p.m. and send them off starting at 7 p.m. You can get tickets here.

More than 100 cities across the U.S have held water lantern festivals. All lanterns are cleaned up after the event.

Black Culture Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

The Black Culture Festival is returning to Parcel 5. The fourth annual festival features music, food, and art celebrating Black people. It runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Brockport Arts Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

The 27th annual Brockport Arts Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday around Main Street around the village. It will feature over 150 artists along with food, live music across multiple stages, and entertainment.

You can see the full festival schedule including a list of vendors here. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.