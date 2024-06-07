THIS WEEKEND: Spencerport Fireman’s Carnival, Penfield Music Festival, and more

Spencerport Firemen’s Carnival (Photo: WHEC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Penfield Music Festival and Food Truck Rodeo (Friday)

Penfield is holding a free music festival and food truck rodeo on Friday. It will take place at the Penfield Amphitheater and Kiwanis Stage in Veterans Memorial Park. First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld was at the festival site for a live forecast on News10NBC TODAY.

Students from the Penfield Central School District’s music program will perform. Food truck windows will open at 4 p.m. and the music will run past 8 p.m. The food trucks at the festival include Effortlessly Healthy, Big Papa Tacos, Macarollin’, Tony’s Wood Fired Pizza, and WNY Snowy Ice. Here is the music lineup:

Scribner Chamber Strings – 4:30 p.m.

La Festin Trumpet Quintet – 4:50 p.m.

PHS Chamber String Groups – 5 p.m.

BT Brass Band – 5:20 p.m.

BT 6th Grade Jazz – 5:40 p.m.

PHS Combo – 6 p.m.

BT 7/8 Jazz – 6:20 p.m.

PHS Jazz Democracy – 6:50 p.m.

PHS Concert Band – 7:15 p.m.

PHS Wind Ensemble – 7:40 p.m.

PHS Jazz Ensemble – 8 p.m.

Spencerport Fireman’s Carnival (through Saturday)

The Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association Carnival is back. The free carnival returned on Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the Firemen’s Field at 75 South Union St.

News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd was the emcee during the parade on Thursday night, which included marching bands and fire trucks.

The food both opens at 5 p.m. each day. The carnival rides open at 6 p.m. through Friday and at noon on Saturday. Daily wristbands for the rides cost $30 on Friday and Saturday and there are also individual tickets for sale.

There will also be live music and a beer stand at the carnival. Here’s the music lineup for Friday and Saturday:

Friday: 7th Heaven – 9 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: Begging Angels – 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Tryst – 9 p.m. to midnight

Free parking is available at the St. John the Evangelist Church lot on Martha Street. The Spencerport

Municipal Parking Lot on West Avenue is also free.