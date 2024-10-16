THIS WEEK: Two fall festivals and ImageOut Film Festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s your guide to events happening this week and weekend in the Rochester area. You can learn more about what’s happening around town on our Community Calendar.

Harvest Fest at Stokoe Farms (through Sunday, Oct. 27)

Stokoe Farms in Scottsville is holding its harvest festival now through Sunday, Oct. 27 with over 40 activities including a hayride and pumpkin picking.

Other activities include a ropes course, zip line, a Peanut’s 75th-anniversary corn maze, a bounce pillow, a candy cannon, a dog agility show, and more. The activities run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. It also runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can get tickets here.

The farm is at 656 South Road. Guests must buy separate tickets for the private animal encounters and the canine spectacular dog show.

Fall Festival at Long Acre Farms (Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 26)

Long Acre Farms in Macedon is holding its annual fall festival that includes the Amazing Maize Maze, New York’s longest-running corn maze.

The festival takes place on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 26. The five-acre maze has clues along the way and the average time to finish it is 60 minutes. There are also wagon rides, cow train rides, and a variety of food options.

You can get tickets here. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the last entry into the maze is at 4 p.m.

LGBTQ+ ImageOut Fall Film Festival (through Sunday)

The Rochester LGBTQ+ Fall Film Festival is back for the 32nd year. ImageOut is hosting the festival which runs from October 10-20, and will showcase films from all different genres, a film Q&A, an a few parties in between. The fun will begin with a Kickoff Party where attendants can take a glimpse at the festival lineup highlights.

Organizers recommend buying tickets and passes in advance through this link. Tickets are single-use. Passes range in price from $50-$250 and include access to every event throughout the festival.

If you’d rather buy a ticket or pass in person, you can do so at the kickoff party on October 10, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Rochester Contemporary Arts Center.

Films will be shown at The Little Theatre, The Dryden Theatre, and the RIT Magic Center. For information on parking at any of the venues, click here.

Wednesday:

“Sabbath Queen” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Crossing” at 8:50 p.m. at The Little Theatre

Thursday:

“Close To You” at 7 p.m. at RIT Magic Center

Friday:

“Gondola” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Mother Father Sister Brother Frank” at 8:15 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Carnage For Christmas” at 10:15 p.m. at The Little Theatre

Saturday:

“Taboo: Amos Guttman” at 11 a.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“Bonus Track” at 1:15 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

“Young Hearts” at 3:45 p.m. at The Dryden Theatre

Closing Night Dinner Party from 6-7:30 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott Rochester Downtown

“What a Feeling” at 8:30 p.m. at The Dryden

Sunday:

“Lesvia” at 11 a.m. at The Little Theatre

“Sally!” at 1:15 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Chuck Chuck Baby” at 6 p.m. at The Little Theatre

“Turtles” at 8:30 p.m. at The Little Theatre