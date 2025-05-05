Thousands brave rainy weather for the annual ‘Clean Sweep’

Note: A previous story posted about the Clean Sweep on Saturday contained incorrect information.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thousands from across our community spent their Saturday morning making our city a cleaner place.

The annual Clean Sweep welcomed a record-breaking crowd for this year’s clean up. Starting at Innovative Field, groups of people were bussed to locations around the City of Rochester in need of a little touching up. Some crews cleaned the streets of any litter and debris, while others tended to local gardens.

One volunteer has made the annual cleanup a tradition of his.

“This is my eighth year,” said Jason Swerts. “I started out in Mayor Warren’s administration, and it gives me a great feeling to do this because I love to volunteer and I love the atmosphere.”

It was a damp morning, but crews suited up in their matching “Clean Sweep” t-shirts and cleaned the city from 9 a.m to around noon.

“We’re feeling great,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “I mean, the weather is cold and rainy, but when I got here and saw thousands of people here, it just warmed my heart.”

The rain couldn’t stop the volunteers, but it did put the Red Wings game on pause. In exchange for their volunteerism, participants could attend the game afterwards, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. That game ended up getting postponed until Sunday afternoon due to weather.

For photos of the event, click here.

To learn more about the annual clean up, click here.