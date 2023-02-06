Thousands took part in Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Polar Plunge returned to Rochester on Sunday. Thousands of people took the plunge into Lake Ontario to raise money for the Special Olympics of New York.

Last year, 2,000 people helped raise $245,000 for local athletes.

“For our Polar Plunge series across the state, we raise over $2 million doing these things,” said Renee Snyder, vice president of development of Special Olympics New York. “But the reason it’s so successful is the thousands of people who are here – $5, $10, $20 at a time – to raise money for our athletes and do an amazing job. Just coming together as a group, as a community.”

This year, the Polar Plunge raised over $300,000.