Three buildings around East and Alexander are up for auction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three buildings in the East End are up for auction on Thursday morning.

All three buildings stand at the corner of East Avenue and Alexander Street. The Hiram Sibley Building, the Valley Building, and the Fitch Building will all be up for sale at a foreclosure auction.

The foreclosure proceedings by a California-based lender began more than three years ago. The auction is at 10 a.m. in the lower lobby of the Hall of Justice.