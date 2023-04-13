Three Genesee County locations will collect unused prescription drugs

BATAIVA, N.Y. — Three locations across Genesee County are collecting unused prescription drugs for National Drug Take Back Day on April 22 to prevent drug abuse.

The drug drop-offs are free and anonymous. Batavia Police say medicines that remain in home cabinets are more susceptible to being misused.

You can drop off unused or expired pills on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations: