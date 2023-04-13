Three Genesee County locations will collect unused prescription drugs
BATAIVA, N.Y. — Three locations across Genesee County are collecting unused prescription drugs for National Drug Take Back Day on April 22 to prevent drug abuse.
The drug drop-offs are free and anonymous. Batavia Police say medicines that remain in home cabinets are more susceptible to being misused.
You can drop off unused or expired pills on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at these locations:
- Alva Place parking lot across the street from Batavia Showtime (located in the Genesee County Mall), Batavia. The Batavia Police Department, in conjunction with United Memorial Medical Center, will be accepting prescription drugs and sharps.
- Pembroke Town Hall, 1145 Main Rd. Corfu. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will accept prescription drugs only.
- LeRoy Police Department headquarters at 3 West Main Street, LeRoy. They will only accept prescription drugs.