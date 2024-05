ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were attacked with some sort of sharp weapon on Thursday morning on Monroe Avenue near Alexander Street.

The three victims, two 21-year-olds and a 22-year-old, walked into Highland Hospital around 1 a.m. to treat their cuts. All are expected to survive.

Rochester Police say a fight may have led up to the attack. There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.