Three people including 6-year-old die in brother-sister crash in Cattaraugus County

FREEDOM, N.Y. — A third person died on Sunday in a crash in Cattaraugus County near the border of Wyoming County.

New York State Police say a brother and a sister were behind the wheels of two cars that collided head-on in the Town of Freedom Saturday around noon. A Ford and a Dodge were traveling in opposite directions on Freedom Road when one of them crossed the center line.

Two passengers of the Ford, 17-year-old Havanah Lopez of Java and 6-year-old Molly Kibler of Freedom, died at the scene. The driver of the Ford, 24-year-old Dahlia Klink of Freedom, was taken to the hospital where she died. A Mercy Flight also took a 4-year-old passenger to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge was injured and received medical evaluation. A passenger of the Dodge was taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight.

New York State Police, the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office, and Arcade Fire Department are helping with the investigation into the crash.