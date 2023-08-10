Three people including employee stabbed at Motel 6 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — Three people including an employee were stabbed at Motel 6 in Gates overnight during a fight.

Gates Police say all of their injuries are non-life threatening. Police are still investigating. This is a developing story.

News10NBC began reporting on Motel 6 after residents in emergency housing at the motel didn’t have their contracts renewed and were told they needed to leave. Monroe County says it will no longer use Motel 6 for emergency housing and is relocating families staying there into more appropriate housing.