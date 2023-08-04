Seven shot, two stabbed in Rochester overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after seven people were shot and two were stabbed across the city overnight.

It all started when officers heard dozens of gunshots in around North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place just before 11 p.m. Officers arrived seconds later and found a large crowd in chaos. RPD told our photojournalist that officers had difficulty getting ambulance crews through the crowd.

Eventually, officers found a 20-year-old man lying in the intersection with an upper body gunshot wound. First responders rushed him to Strong Hospital and he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Officers say there were two other gunshot victims, a 37-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man. Both are expected to survive. An ambulance took the woman to Strong Hospital and a private car took the man to Rochester General Hospital.

Also around North Clinton Avenue, officers found a 32-year-old man with minor injuries. He’d been hit by a car driving away quickly. He was taken to Strong Hospital.

On Friday around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on Colvin Street near Jay Street after getting a ShotSpotter alert. Officers learned a private car dropped off a 28-year-old woman at Strong Hospital to treat an upper body gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

Then, just before 1:40 a.m., officers found a 31-year-old man with a lower body gunshot wound on Pennsylvania Avenue near Fourth Street. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to survive.

Around 2 a.m., RPD also responded to a double stabbing around Joseph Avenue and Weyl Street. Officers found two men, 35 and 37, with cuts to their upper bodies. The two men were taken to Strong Hospital and are expected to survive.

RPD says there are no suspects in custody for any of these shootings or the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.