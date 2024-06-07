Three people taken into custody after break-in at marijuana dispensary on Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three people were taken into custody after a break-in at a legal marijuana dispensary on Monroe Avenue on Friday morning.

Rochester Police responded around 3:30 a.m. after the alarm went off at Good Life Collective. Officers say they found several people around the area and soon caught a 14-year-old boy and 40-year-old man – both city residents – and an 18-year-old Syracuse man. News10NBC’s photojournalist says the officers chased the suspects on foot.

Both men were taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance to treat minor injuries. RPD says the investigation is still underway and burglary charges are pending.