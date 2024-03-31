Three shot in two separate shootings in Rochester, police investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after three people were shot and a house was hit with gunfire in two separate shootings Sunday morning.

A man is recovering at Rochester General Hospital after police say he was shot Sunday morning on Oneida Street.

Rochester Police say the man arrived at RGH around 2:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Police are unsure of what led up to the gunfire. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than one hour later, police responded to Central Park, in the area between Hebard and Second streets, for reports of shooting. The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was brought to Rochester General Hospital in a private car before police got to the scene.

She is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers went to RGH, they learned another victim, a 28-year-old man, was also brought to the hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man and woman shot on Central Park were at a house hosting a party. The house was also hit with gunfire.

No suspects are in custody for either investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.